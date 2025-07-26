Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Graco by 43.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.54 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

