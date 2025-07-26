Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,027,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.