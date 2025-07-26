DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $874,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

View Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.