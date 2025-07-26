Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $711.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $765.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.39.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

