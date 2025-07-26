Stevens Capital Management LP Has $525,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $181.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

