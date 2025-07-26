Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after buying an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after buying an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,377,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

