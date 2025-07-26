Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 27,703 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 135.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,157.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.