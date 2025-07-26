CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $467.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.70. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

