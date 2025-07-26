Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $27.55 Million Stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.85% of American Superconductor worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3,089.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,296,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,264,080.54. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $151,001.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,403.56. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $43.20 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

