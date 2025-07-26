Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $138,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 67.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

