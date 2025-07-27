4,036 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

