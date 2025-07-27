Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,309 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $3,314,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,187,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,920,000 after buying an additional 964,373 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

