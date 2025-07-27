JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Raised by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3,760.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 230,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after buying an additional 207,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

