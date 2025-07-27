Peak Asset Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGLT opened at $55.08 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.