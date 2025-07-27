Advantage Trust Co Has $20.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Advantage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $88.18.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

