Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 114,230 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,230 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises 7.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned 0.81% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS RDVI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

