Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.