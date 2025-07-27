Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 22,792 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 1.0% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after acquiring an additional 377,939 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.92 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

