Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,826,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $264.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

