Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IYC opened at $101.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.