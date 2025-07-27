Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Stock Position Raised by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. Berkeley Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,650,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 569,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 155,222 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $33.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $475.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

