Advantage Trust Co Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVLV opened at $70.41 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.