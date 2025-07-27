SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

