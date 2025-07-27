Valued Retirements Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,468 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.