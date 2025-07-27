Alteri Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alteri Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $189.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $191.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

