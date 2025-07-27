iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

