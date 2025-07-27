American Realty Investors (ARL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $47.43 million -$14.70 million -15.48 American Realty Investors Competitors $3.43 billion $122.33 million 18.27

American Realty Investors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors. American Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors -28.44% -2.06% -1.60% American Realty Investors Competitors -5.53% -1.57% 0.36%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors’ competitors have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Realty Investors competitors beat American Realty Investors on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

