Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $64.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

