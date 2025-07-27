iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

