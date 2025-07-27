Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 8,333 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

