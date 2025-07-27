T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646,822,764 shares in the company, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average of $244.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

