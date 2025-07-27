Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

