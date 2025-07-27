Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $480,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after acquiring an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $563.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.24. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

