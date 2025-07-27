Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,793 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.