FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of RDVI opened at $25.04 on Friday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

