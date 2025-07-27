Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

LMT opened at $421.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.