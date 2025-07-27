one8zero8 LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

one8zero8 LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.