Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 590 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Loews by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Loews by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Loews by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 154,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

