Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $434.72 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

