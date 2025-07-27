Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

