Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.87 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

