Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 34,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

