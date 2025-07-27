34,671 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Bought by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,656,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428,256 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $55,010,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

