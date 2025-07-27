Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

