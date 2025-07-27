Anson Capital Inc. Invests $7.77 Million in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 180,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIGB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIGB stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

