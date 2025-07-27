one8zero8 LLC Grows Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 155,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $308,551.68. This represents a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOB opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.84. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $50.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

