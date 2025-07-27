Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 83,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $350.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $350.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

