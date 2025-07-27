Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

Oklo, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, NuScale Power, Vistra, NextEra Energy, and Constellation Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear weapons and the fissile materials a state possesses, including deployed warheads, reserve weapons, and stored uranium or plutonium. Monitoring and managing these stocks is essential for arms-control, non-proliferation, and disarmament efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,075,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,193,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $621.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.41. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $633.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $484.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,827,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.04. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.35. 2,200,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,043. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.88. 4,716,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,870. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.65. 646,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,143. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.01.

