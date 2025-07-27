Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,906,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.