Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,481 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.04% of Village Super Market worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Village Super Market by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Village Super Market by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Village Super Market by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Village Super Market Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.